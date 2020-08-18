Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 523,994 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 523,994 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $793,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Total by 563.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Redburn Partners raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of TOT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.96. 2,852,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65, a PEG ratio of 124.30 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

