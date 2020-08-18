Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 92,254 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,254 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of ASML worth $1,304,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 150.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.22. 466,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.01 and its 200 day moving average is $317.42. The stock has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

