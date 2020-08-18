Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,628 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for about 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Sanofi worth $926,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $569,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Sanofi by 109.2% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 173,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,654 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. 957,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

