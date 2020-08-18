Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 664,063 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 664,063 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of HDFC Bank worth $278,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,973,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 322.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,129,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after buying an additional 2,389,049 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 69.6% in the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,581,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,670,000 after buying an additional 2,290,867 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,589,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,500,000 after buying an additional 1,311,249 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,871,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,630,000 after buying an additional 1,171,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE HDB traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

