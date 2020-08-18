Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,494,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,839 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $610,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 95,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,104,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 259,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,303,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after buying an additional 235,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. 643,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,961. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.