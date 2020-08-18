FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $2.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. FleetCor Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $11.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $13.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

In other news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

