Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Buys New Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 203,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,295,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.31. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.97.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

