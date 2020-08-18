Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Citigroup cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

