Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Cuts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 328.6% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,855 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 111.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,472 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $32,200,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $39,589,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,153.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,255,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,660 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of WU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,887. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

