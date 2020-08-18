Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,494 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 82,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,899. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

