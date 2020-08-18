Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kohl’s worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,488. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.63. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

