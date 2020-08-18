Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,546 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises 1.6% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,886,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 307.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,034,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 245,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

