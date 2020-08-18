Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,912 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 2.1% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.07% of Nucor worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 824.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 6.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. 79,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,277. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

