Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after buying an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,151,000 after buying an additional 69,345 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 414,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

