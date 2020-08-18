Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after buying an additional 8,059,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

NYSE SPG traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $65.10. 222,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

