Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 580,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 65.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 939,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 373,226 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 46.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,274,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,459,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

