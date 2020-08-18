Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Purchases 533,428 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 709.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,613 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,428 shares during the period. HP accounts for 2.4% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in HP by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 521,490 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in HP by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in HP by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 321,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,654. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

