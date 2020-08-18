Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Reduces Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,787 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland comprises approximately 2.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 207.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 113,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,750. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.