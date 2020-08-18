Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 11,096 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.5% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 209,260 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 37,985 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.77. 301,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,190. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

