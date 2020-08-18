Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 11,920 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. Metlife makes up 1.6% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Metlife by 13.5% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 53,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Metlife by 14.2% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 49,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 107.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Metlife by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,237,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,698,000 after acquiring an additional 143,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Metlife by 117.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 83,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 314,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

