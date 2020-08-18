Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 12,138 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,588,000 after acquiring an additional 989,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after purchasing an additional 116,884 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,090,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,279,000 after purchasing an additional 295,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 113,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.