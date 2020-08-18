Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 12,138 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,588,000 after acquiring an additional 989,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after purchasing an additional 116,884 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,090,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,279,000 after purchasing an additional 295,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VTR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 113,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40.
In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.