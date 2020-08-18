Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 167 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.68. 78,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average is $139.28. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $211.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

