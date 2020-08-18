Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 26,746 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,681 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 26,746 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned 0.15% of Tapestry worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,461 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. 315,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,196. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.