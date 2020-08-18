Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 6,315 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.6% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $93.56. 18,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

