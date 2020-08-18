Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 7,251 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.33% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 564.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 883,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after buying an additional 750,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 149.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 224,761 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 395,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 167,618 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,607,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 156,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMP traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. 223,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

