Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Trims Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 229,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.56. 95,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

