FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) is Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121,126 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up about 5.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $50,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of FMC by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,789,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

FMC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

