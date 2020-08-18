Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.17. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

In other news, CAO Eun Nam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Washington State Investment Board purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the second quarter valued at about $153,097,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 117.6% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,074,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 178.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 870,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 47.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,715,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. 146,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

