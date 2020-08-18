Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 118.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,077 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $50,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

