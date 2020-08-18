Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315,287 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.73% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $458,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 13,542,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,910,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

