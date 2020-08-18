Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 253.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 370,028 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,194,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,989,119. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $13.50 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

