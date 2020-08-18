Function X Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and $315,999.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00048958 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12,219.00 or 0.99634969 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002152 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000618 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00164869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004616 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,947,237 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

