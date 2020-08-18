Function X Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and $315,999.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00048958 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12,219.00 or 0.99634969 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000618 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00164869 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001349 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- OKCash (OK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000332 BTC.
