Gemini Dollar 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.52 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $9.79 million and $2.52 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00138850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.01824256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00192276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00135616 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,910,590 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.