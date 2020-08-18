General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,076,691 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,585,000 after purchasing an additional 367,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,325,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,371 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,601,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,887,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

