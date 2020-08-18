Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. 49,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,086. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXYAY shares. Barclays started coverage on Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.