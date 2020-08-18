Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SXYAY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. 49,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

