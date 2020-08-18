Global Digital Content (GDC) Market Cap Hits $7.74 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and $4,435.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00555619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

