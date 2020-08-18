GoByte (GBX) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $253,827.05 and $8,030.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00011730 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars.

