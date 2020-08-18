Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.24. Godaddy reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $26,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,671.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,310 shares of company stock valued at $12,368,889. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,437. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

