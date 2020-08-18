Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $835.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will report sales of $835.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $834.80 million to $837.87 million. Godaddy posted sales of $760.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

GDDY stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.63. 36,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $5,801,354.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,310 shares of company stock worth $12,368,889. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

