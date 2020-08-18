Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.43). Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $37,775,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.