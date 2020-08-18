Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 13,470 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,470 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $1,311,304.50. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,049 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $1,270,972.60.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 20,397 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $2,033,988.84.

On Thursday, June 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 63,654 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $4,252,087.20.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 37,785 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $2,302,240.05.

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,043. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

