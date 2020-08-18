Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,270,972.60 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,270,972.60. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,470 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $1,311,304.50.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 20,397 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $2,033,988.84.

On Thursday, June 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 63,654 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $4,252,087.20.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 37,785 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $2,302,240.05.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.40. 100,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,043. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.1495 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $3,233,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

