GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPX. TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on GP Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

GPX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. 47,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

