GravityCoin Trading Down 18.7% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $218,983.41 and $859.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00139423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.01826665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00192912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00136015 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000161 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,312,002 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.