Green Dot Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,377 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,672% compared to the average daily volume of 247 call options.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. 8,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,622. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.76 per share, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 16.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 58,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

