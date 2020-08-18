GridCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,587.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $2,587.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GridCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

