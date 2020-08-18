Grimm Market Capitalization Tops $82,336.81 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Grimm has a market cap of $82,336.81 and $886.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grimm alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005177 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000064 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 54,428,100 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

Grimm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.