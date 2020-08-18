Hashshare (HSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.61 Million

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Hashshare has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hashshare has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00479105 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00019957 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012122 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003075 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014487 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000330 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001249 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hashshare is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 105,438,999 coins and its circulating supply is 72,240,297 coins. The official message board for Hashshare is blog.naver.com/hashshare . Hashshare’s official website is hashshare.org/en

Hashshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

