HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

HDB stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. 60,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

